Golf star Tiger Woods, who was in a car accident near Los Angeles on Tuesday, underwent “lengthy” surgery for his injuries to the foot, ankle, tibia, and fibula of your right leg.

“(Woods) underwent a lengthy surgery on the lower part of his right leg and ankle after being taken to the hospital,” said the athlete’s communication team in a statement posted on his official Twitter account.

Included in that document is a medical report from Harbor-UCLA Medical Center Acting Executive Director Anish Mahajan, who explained that Woods “suffered major orthopedic injuries to the right lower limb who were treated during emergency surgery by orthopedic trauma specialists. “

According to Mahajan, comminuted open fractures -when the bone breaks into two or more fragments- which affected both the upper and lower part of the tibia and the bones of Woods’ fibula “they were stabilized by inserting a rod into the tibia”.

“Additional injuries to the foot and ankle bones were stabilized with a combination of screws and pins. Trauma to the muscle and soft tissues of the leg required surgical release of the muscle covering to relieve pressure due to swelling, “Mahajan said.

After the medical analysis, Woods’ team assured that the golfer is currently “awake, receptive and recovering in his hospital room”.

Woods was involved in a traffic accident early in the morning in Rancho Palos Verdes, a small town near Los Angeles.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva explained that Everything points to Woods traveling “at high speed” down a steep incline and downhill, although the investigation is ongoing.

“It was going at a relatively higher speed than normal. Because it is downhill, it inclines and it also makes curves, that area has a high frequency of accidents. It is not uncommon,” Villanueva said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Woods, 45, was in the area for the annual Genesis Invitational golf tournament at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades near Santa Monica in Los Angeles, according to TMZ magazine.