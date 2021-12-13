Representatives of the TV show “What? Where? When?” revealed details about the state of the presenter Boris Kryuk, who was replaced by his son Mikhail Kryuk due to malaise in the new issue. On the official website of the program, they reportedthat Hook Sr. has a negative PCR test for coronavirus.

“Boris Kryuk is now at home, dealing with his health. And despite the problems, it continues to work. PCR test [на COVID-19] negative, ”the publication says. Representatives of the TV show added that the site “What? Where? When?” people without QR codes issued according to the results of vaccination or PCR testing are not allowed.

According to a post on the program’s website, Hook became ill a few minutes before the live broadcast. In this regard, a prompt decision was made to replace him with his son Mikhail Kryuk. “Everything was happening so fast that there was no time to even change the title. After all, this is a live broadcast, ”explained in“ What? Where? When?”.

Earlier, about why Boris Kryuk was absent from the new issue of “What? Where? When? “, Said the editor of the program Evgeny Galkin. He stated that the presenter’s malaise was the reason. According to Galkin, now everything is in order with Hook.

Mikhail Kryuk, assistant director “What? Where? When? ”, Replaced his father in the December 12 episode of the TV game. During the broadcast with the participants of the TV show on YouTube, many users left comments about the absence of Boris Kryuk in the issue. “Why” What? Where? When? ” led by Mikhail Kryuk? “,” Where is Boris? ” They asked.