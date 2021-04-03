The party that San Lorenzo won 2 to 0 to Rosario Central when the visit tried but could not and in which the rispideces were increasing. The sparks flew very close to the gasoline, and the explosion was not long in coming.

Cornered against two markers, Romero threw a cue in the middle of the court. The side seemed to be for the visit, but the referee Lucas Comesaña gave it to the local while the Kily González, DT of the Rosario, already protested angrily to the fourth referee.

Then Angel received, stopped a ball with his chest, played a little game and in the next he tried to take the ball by throwing a hat, which caused that they will punish him hard down.

When the referee had already charged the infraction, one of the Paraguayan’s teammates went to fight hard for the ball as if the action had continued and the climb turned into a brawl.

Emiliano Vecchio arrived “handstand” as if i was in the neighborhood looking for Óscar Romero, then he wanted to braid with Gabriel Rojas, Kily González wanted to separate the side of San Lorenzo himself, who reacted by getting rid of him and telling Vecchio that he was going to wait for him at the start …

All while Braghieri and Broun tried to calm the waters by talking to each other, the pushing continued and until Hugo Tocalli he got in to separate.

Once things calmed down, Comesaña started calling players and show yellow cards: they were for Luciano Ferreyra, Alexis Sabella and Vecchio, which as I had seen one before he was expelled.

It did not all end there. Minutes later, a slap from Lautaro Blanco to the face of Ángel Romero he also ended up with the red one for the central side-steering wheel.

“It was a rough game. They (for the Romeros) have a different way of playing and it seems like they are charging, but they play like that. That was the trigger beyond that the referee was very permissive. We have the Mellis who play like this, They will kick them to death and they will never expel anyone“Franco Di Santo remarked at the end of the game. He had already passed the tangana.