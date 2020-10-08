Early October American magazine Forbes has published its annual ranking of the highest paid actresses in the world… A study of movie stars’ earnings from June 2019 to June 2020 revealed the growing role of television and streaming companies. In the top ten, only Angelina Jolie and Gal Gadot have earned their millions by starring in box office films. Obviously, the COVID-19 pandemic has dealt a serious blow to the earnings of the actresses. Cinemas in most parts of the world, including the United States, have been closed for months or not fully operational. In comparison with the previous rating, the film actresses earned $ 88.5 million less. For example, Scarlett Johansson, who topped the list last year with 56 million dollars, did not make it into the current rating at all! But the income of TV stars and those who signed contracts with streaming companies increased. As a result, the overall drop in the top ten earnings was 20% compared to the previous year. The total revenue is $ 254 million.

Sofia Vergara (pictured in the title) became the highest paid actress in the world. Her income was $ 43 million. It is made up of the 48-year-old star’s royalties for filming the comedy series American Family ($ 500,000 per episode), money that Vergara is paid as a judge of America’s Got Talent ($ 10 million per season), as well as advertising contracts with Walmart stores (Sofia became the face of the denim line) and Rooms To Go (furniture). Vergara is married to actor Joe Manganiello. In November, they will celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary. Sofia has a 29-year-old son from her first marriage.

Sofia Vergara

Second on the list is Angelina Jolie ($ 35.5 million). The 45-year-old actress earned most of that money for her role in The Eternals, based on the popular Marvel comics. It hasn’t been released yet. The premiere is scheduled for 2021. Jolie was married three times. All of her marriages ended in divorce. The latter – with Brad Pitt – will not end in any way, because the former spouses cannot agree on the issue of custody of six children. Three of them are adoptive, three of them Angelina gave birth to in marriage with Brad. The next round of the divorce proceedings began in October.

Angelina Jolie

The third place went to the Israeli actress Gal Gadot – $ 31.5 million. While the release of the second part of “Wonder Woman” is postponed due to the coronavirus, the 35-year-old movie star is not wasting time and is actively collaborating with Netflix. She starred in the movie Red Notice, which earned her $ 20 million. Recall that roles in the same film helped Gadot’s partners Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds to lead the ranking of the highest paid actors in the world this year. Gal is married to businessman Yaron Versano. The couple have two daughters.

Gal Gadot

Comedy queen Melissa McCarthy earned $ 25 million in a year, which secured her fourth place in the ranking. Money for the 50-year-old actress brought roles in two films directed by her husband Ben Falcone. These are Superintelligence, the action comedy for streaming company HBO Max, and the comedy Force of Thunder for Netflix. Melissa and Ben have two daughters.

Melissa McCarthy with her husband

The legendary Meryl Streep has reclaimed her spot on the Forbes list after an eight-year hiatus! The most famous actress in the history of cinema (21 Academy Award nominations, of which three won awards, and 32 Golden Globe nominations, of which eight were successful) earned $ 24 million. Streep, 71, has earned most of it through her roles in films for HBO Max (the comedy Let Them Talk by Steven Soderbergh) and Netflix (The Prom about Eleanor Roosevelt). Meryl is married to sculptor Don Gummer (married in 1978). They have four children.

Meryl Streep

First time on the list was Emily Blunt. With annual income of $ 22.5 million, the 37-year-old British actress ranked sixth. The success of the horror movie A Quiet Place ($ 341 million at the box office against a budget of $ 17 million) helped Blunt earn a substantial fee for his role in the second part. The rest of the money was brought to her by participation in the film “Cruise in the Jungle”. Emily is married to actor John Krasinski, who, incidentally, directed A Quiet Place. The couple have two little daughters.

Emily Blunt with her husband

In seventh place is Nicole Kidman with an income of $ 22 million. The eight-figure royalties for her role in the musical The Prom, as well as payments of a million dollars for each episode of “Play Back”, which is scheduled to premiere in the US on October 25, helped the 53-year-old Australian actress stay in the top ten. Kidman is married to popular singer Keith Urban. They have two daughters. Nicole gave birth to the elder herself in July 2008. The youngest was born with the help of a surrogate mother in December 2010. In addition, Kidman has an adopted daughter and son. She took them up when she was married to Tom Cruise. For the past few years, children have only been communicating with him.

Nicole Kidman

The last three places in the ranking are occupied by TV stars Ellen Pompeo, Elisabeth Moss and Viola Davis. 50-year-old Pompeo made $ 19 million in a year thanks to the series Grey’s Anatomy. The actress receives 550 thousand dollars for each episode.

Ellen Pompeo

38-year-old Moss became a star thanks to her starring role in the cult TV series The Handmaid’s Tale. In addition, the horror film The Invisible Man brought her good money, which grossed $ 134.7 million with a budget of $ 7 million. Elizabeth’s annual income was $ 16 million.

Elizabeth moss

At the bottom of the rating is 55-year-old Davis, the star of the series How to Avoid Punishment for Murder. Viola made $ 15.5 million.



Viola Davis

117

Read us on Telegram channel, Facebook

and Twitter