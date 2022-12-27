Snatch his wallet. It’s what he did to her Liverpool F.C. to the Manchester Utd the tale of the signing of the young star Cody Gakpo. That the Dutchman was going to end up in the premier league it was something that was practically taken for granted. However, all eyes were on the Manchester team and the transfer seemed a matter of hours.
However, it was late yesterday when the march of the winger to England… to play for Liverpool! The news, the first post-World Cup bombing, caught everyone by surprise.
From what has been known, the technician grid jurgen klopp and Gakpo’s compatriot and Liverpool player Virgil van Dijk they would have been key in the operation that ends with the 23-year-old player in the port city in the northwest of England.
While more official information on the transfer is awaited, in the brief statement of the PSV Eindhoven you can read the statement of the general director of the club, Marcel Brandsstating that it is “a record transfer for PSV“So, as the club belongs to one of the greats of the eredivisie along with his rival Ajax of Amsterdamwe would be talking about record figures for the first division of the Netherlands.
In fact, according to the Neapolitan journalist Fabrizio Romanothere would be talk of 37 million pounds, in exchange, about 42 million euros (it could reach the amount of 50 million pounds, more than 56 million euros, depending on the variables stipulated in the contract. The contract , 6 years old.
With the arrival of Gakpo, the networks complete a fearsome attack formed by the Dutch, Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz, Roberto Firmino Y Diogo Jota. Will Gakpo be the boost that Liverpool needed to return to the top of the Premier League?
