However, it was late yesterday when the march of the winger to England… to play for Liverpool! The news, the first post-World Cup bombing, caught everyone by surprise.

From what has been known, the technician grid jurgen klopp and Gakpo’s compatriot and Liverpool player Virgil van Dijk they would have been key in the operation that ends with the 23-year-old player in the port city in the northwest of England.

PSV and Liverpool FC have reached an agreement for the transfer of Cody Gakpo. The 23-year-old attacker will immediately travel to England, where he will carry out the necessary procedures to complete this move. – Spanish PSV (@PSVespanol) December 26, 2022

In fact, according to the Neapolitan journalist Fabrizio Romanothere would be talk of 37 million pounds, in exchange, about 42 million euros (it could reach the amount of 50 million pounds, more than 56 million euros, depending on the variables stipulated in the contract. The contract , 6 years old.