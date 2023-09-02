The details of the opening of the legendary market of stolen goods in Moscow – Sukharevsky – were revealed in his material on Moslent by the historian and journalist Valery Burt. Trading rows appeared at the tower of the same name after the war of 1812.

The writer Vladimir Gilyarovsky wrote that after the war of 1812, Governor-General Rostopchin created an order. “All things, no matter where they come from, are the inalienable property of the one who currently owns them, and that any owner can sell them, but only once a week, on Sunday, in only one place, namely in the square against the Sukharev Tower,” the document said.

On the following Sunday, people rushed to sell the loot and thereby created a whole market. Sometimes there were a lot of merchants and the trading rows captured a significant piece of the Garden Ring and stretched almost to the Red Gate. There you could not only buy anything, but also do everything possible. For example, cut, shave, pull out a tooth and remove a callus, Burt noted.

