The 2022 Professional League of Argentine soccer is coming to an end and in the next few days it will define its champion, which will come from Boca Juniors, Racing Club de Avellaneda and Huracán, in a tournament that has been very even, with several clubs bidding for the coveted title.
With the experience of having been part of so many champion teams, the current vice president of Boca Juniors, Juan roman riquelmecalled a meeting with the leaders of “Xeneize” in the run-up to this Thursday’s transcendental match against Gimnasia LP, in which the remaining 81 minutes of the match suspended on October 6 due to incidents in the vicinity of the stadium will be played. Wolf.
After Wednesday’s practice, Roman He met with the leaders of the squad and then extended it to the group level with all the footballers, where he transmitted your unconditional support for these two remaining games, where Hugo Ibarra’s team depends on itself to continue filling the showcases of the institution.
The presence of Riquelme was an emotional injection and a sign of unity for both referents such as Darío Benedetto and also for the younger ones, especially after what had happened in the run-up to the second leg against Corinthians for the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores: the link changed completely between the Football Council (CDF) and the players, who have the full support of the leadership.
The Friday barbecues in Ezeiza between the squad, coaching staff and members of the Football Council is a custom that is religiously respected, which has been proclaimed by Román himself and has brought good humor to the players from Boca, who seek to be crowned again , to be able to merge in a hug with the greatest idol of the blue and gold club.
