The meeting between the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and United States officials, including the United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, was “excellent,” according to Foreign Minister Alicia Bárcena, who said at the end of the meeting. pointed out that Critical bilateral issues such as migration, the economy and work were addressed.

“The meeting was excellent, a meeting where we reaffirmed friendship, commitments, and joint work,” said the diplomat in brief statements to the media at the doors of the National Palace.

Bárcena explained that, in the almost three hours of conversation, the issue of migration was addressed but also the economic relationship between both countries. and “the importance of reopening border crossings.”

“For us it is a priority,” he said.

Besides, He emphasized that the US delegation, led by Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, did not make any “particular” request regarding the reinforcement of immigration measures. to control the flow of undocumented immigrants that has reached record numbers in the last year.

In this sense, he endorsed the interest in continuing to work together and announced that A joint work team will be formed with authorities from the United States, Guatemala and other countries in South and Central America to address this problem.who will meet at the end of next January.

“We are going to have periodic meetings,” he stressed.

The Mexican Foreign Minister highlighted the importance of US officials accepting the invitation made to them by the Mexican president. Well, he said that “they responded on dates that were, as you know, very complex, and yet the Secretary of State came with his entire team and I think we had a very good, very important meeting.”

Finally, He noted that the agreements they reached will be revealed in a joint statement to be published later.

The visit occurred while this December there have been historic numbers of people seeking to enter the United States at the border with Mexico, where the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) confirmed on Tuesday the arrival of more than 2, 2 million migrants from January to November.

Besides, It happens during the advance of a migrant caravan that left on Christmas Eve with almost 10,000 people, the largest of the year.

We ask President Biden to meet with Secretaries Antony Blinken, Alejandro Mayorkas, and Presidential National Security Advisor Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall, to directly address issues of economic cooperation, security, and migration. They achieved… pic.twitter.com/QhiaDlAQGT — Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) December 28, 2023

The Secretary of National Defense, Luis Crescencio Sandoval, also participated in the meeting; that of Marina, Rafael Ojeda Durán; that of Security, Rosa Icela Rodríguez; the Interior Minister, Luisa María Alcalde, and the Mexican ambassador to the United States, Esteban Moctezuma.

The US delegation included the Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas; Presidential National Security Advisor Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall; and the US ambassador to Mexico, Ken Salazar, among others.

