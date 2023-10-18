Home page politics

From: Nadja Zinsmeister

Negotiations on transport reforms for Germany stalled for weeks, but now there has been a breakthrough. German Environmental Aid criticizes the coalition’s plans.

Berlin – The implementation of the “Germany pace”, as Chancellor Olaf Scholz calls the planned transport reforms for Germany, is literally gaining speed. On Monday, the traffic light coalition agreed on important transport reforms that had been stalled for weeks. Plans include, among other things, improvements to rail and highway projects and an expansion of the truck toll. Meanwhile, German Environmental Aid (DHU) is reacting to the concrete plans with criticism. All details about the planned “Germany pace” at a glance.

Planned reforms for a new “Germany pace”: planning acceleration for motorway projects

In the future, a renovation backlog is to be lifted in numerous transport areas. In particular, rail and motorway projects that represent congestion hotspots and bottlenecks in the German transport network should be able to be implemented more quickly. With regard to motorways, the main issue is lane expansion. In addition, every available area on motorways should be used for solar generation, as stated in a Green Party paper available to the German Press Agency. The list of motorway expansions to be accelerated is “exhaustive” and applies once. The Greens had long had reservations about accelerating planning for motorways.

In detail, the traffic light coalition wants to implement 138 motorway projects in Germany more quickly. This emerges from an amendment submitted by the SPD, the Greens and the FDP to a federal government bill, which is also available to the German Press Agency. In addition to Baden-Württemberg, the projects are located in North Rhine-Westphalia, Bavaria, Bremen, Hesse, Lower Saxony and Rhineland-Palatinate.

In addition, dilapidated bridges should receive a “repair booster,” as the Green paper goes on to say. The renovation of bridges will be made faster through a number of simplifications and exceptions. How quickly the respective projects would be implemented depends on the investment funds available.

Details on the traffic light coalition’s major traffic reform: truck tolls and improvements to rail traffic

In the future, high-emission trucks will have to pay more tolls than others. For this purpose, a CO2 surcharge of 200 euros per ton is to be introduced from December 1, 2023. The coalition hopes that this will result in a conversion to more climate-friendly drives and expects additional revenue of 30 billion euros by 2027, half of which will then be used to expand and renovate federal highways.

Scholz calls out the “Germany pace”. Transport reforms are intended to relieve the burden on citizens and the climate. (Symbolic photo) © Michael Gstettenbauer/Imago

According to the plan, the other half is to be invested in German rail transport. The CO2 surcharge for high-emission trucks is expected to generate millions in revenue, which will flow into the renovation of heavily polluted train routes. The plan is to complete the renovations by 2030. Federal Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP) said in mid-September that the federal government wanted to make an additional 40 billion euros available to rail by 2027. A large part of the funds will come from the reform of the truck toll. “With the toll change, we reflect the actual costs of mobility and also generate important income, especially for the rail infrastructure,” explained Müller.

“Germany Tempo”: Traffic reforms provide for a new road traffic law

According to the traffic light coalition, all road users should be given equal consideration in the future with the help of a new road traffic law. In particular, climate and environmental protection as well as health should be central points of the law. “Bus lanes, traffic safety, cycle paths, all such issues can be planned and decided more simply and better in the hands of the municipalities. And that’s a good thing,” said the co-chair of the Green parliamentary group, Britta Haßelmann.

Specifically, the law stipulates that municipalities can more easily implement changes to local public transport locally. These include, among other things, giving local traffic priority through special lanes, expanding cycle paths, setting up play streets or making it easier to set a speed limit of 30 km/h around schools and daycare centers.

The Federal Council must agree to the changes. State transport ministers had already signaled that they still saw a need for improvement. Specific regulations can then be found in the road traffic regulations, which are also to be changed.

Planned traffic reforms: According to the traffic lights, this is progress, according to environmental associations, a major step backwards

The traffic light groups were completely satisfied with the package that had been decided. Among other things, Green Party deputy Julia Verlinden told the German Press Agency that the agreement on the laws on road traffic law, truck tolls and planning acceleration were a “historic turning point for modern, safe and climate-friendly mobility” in Germany. “People in Germany can look forward to more cycle paths, pedestrian crossings and bus lanes as well as better trains.” FDP parliamentary group deputy Carina Konrad is also of the opinion that the infrastructure “has been neglected for years” and “threatens the prosperity of our population”. The reforms will now enable faster expansion.

But are the planned transport reforms actually more climate-friendly? German Environmental Aid (DUH) criticizes the package of transport reforms presented by the Federal Cabinet as completely inadequate and in some cases even counterproductive. Jürgen Resch, Federal Managing Director of the DUH: “We need accelerated planning and implementation of urgently needed infrastructure measures in the transport sector: expansion and new construction of railway lines, the electrification of rail and the renovation of countless bridges. Instead, the federal government wants to pave the country with new highways. It is embarrassing how this new caving in to the automotive industry is now being greenwashed by a ‘solar upgrade’. A real reform of the road traffic law with 30 km/h as the standard speed, which prioritizes buses and trains, bicycles and pedestrians over climate-damaging vehicle traffic, is not in sight. Will the SPD and the Greens accept this missed opportunity in transport policy again?”

The agreement on Scholz’s “Germany pace” is based on decisions made by the coalition leaders at the end of March. In the past few weeks, negotiations have come to a standstill and there has been disagreement within the government factions about the draft laws. According to the new agreements, the drafts are now to be approved by the Bundestag this week. (nz/dpa/afp)