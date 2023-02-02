Journalists found out the details of the life of Umka’s white spitz, accompanying Lukashenka

Journalists found out the details of the life of the pet of the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, who often accompanies his master at political meetings and on business trips abroad. Details of the life of the “most influential dog” of the republic were described by the portal “Mirror”.

As the authors of the material note, information about who presented the head of state with the white Umka Spitz and why he was chosen to accompany him was not disclosed.

The owner of the Belarusian kennel, Elena Khodunova, who breeds Spitz, said that a dog of this breed and color is an extremely rare combination, so its cost can exceed two thousand dollars (140 thousand rubles). According to her, the pet requires special care: in order to maintain a presentable appearance, it is necessary to carefully monitor its nutrition and hygiene. The woman noted the activity and curiosity of the breed, as well as the tendency to manipulate.

Umka first appeared at a public event on April 25, 2020 – then he, along with Lukashenka arrived on a subbotnik in the Gomel region. Then he was noticed during an interview with Russian journalist Naila Asker-zade in the village of Alexandria, Mogilev region in January 2021 – the dog was lying on the dining table, and a little later he celebrated Baptism, drinking baptismal water from a cup and watching how its owner plunges into the font.

In May of the same year, the dog of the Belarusian leader for the first time visited an international meeting with former Moldovan President Igor Dodon, as well as visited at the Russian-Belarusian exercises “West-2021”. Finally, in September 2021, Umka’s first business trip took place – he accompanied the owner to the CSTO and SCO summit in Tajikistan: then he was photographed right on the table at the residence of President Emomali Rahmon.

In addition, the white spitz, together with Lukashenka, came on a working visit to the Far East and attended dolphinarium in April 2022, and in October paid a visit to the informal CIS summit in St. Petersburg. In January of this year, Umka managed to visit the United Arab Emirates and celebrate the victory of the Belarusian tennis player Arina Sobolenko at the Australian Open, and then fly in Zimbabwe for a meeting with the country’s president.

It is known that Lukashenka loves animals – thoroughbred horses and cows, goats and sheep, birds, including ostriches, and cats live on his farm. He was also given a rabbit and several dogs – notably Lloyd’s black Labrador, a German Shepherd puppy and two huskies.