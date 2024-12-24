At the beginning of a new decade of reign, Felipe VI once again chose the Royal Palace of Madrid to address the Spanish people in his traditional Christmas message. Over 15 minutes and 9 seconds, the King spoke 1,806 words, in which he highlighted the importance of the work of institutions and Public Administrations in favor of the common good, so that the coexistence pact that Spain sealed in 1978 when it entered the text of “our great reference in Spain” is in force: the Constitution, with “its letter and its spirit.”

It was in 2015 when, for the first time in the history of the Monarchy, the King left the Zarzuela Palace to address the Spanish on Christmas Eve. He then chose the Throne Room of the Royal Palace of Madrid, a symbol of the Crown as it is the official residence of the Head of State and which Felipe VI wanted to open to all Spaniards that night, to remember that it belongs to all Spaniards. On this occasion, in a message focused on the importance of dialogue, concord and solidarity among Spaniards, where he demanded serenity from the political class to embrace consensus, Don Felipe chose the Hall of Columns, which served as the stage on the 19th. June of the imposition of medals for Civil Merit on 19 anonymous citizens, on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of his proclamation as King.

The memory of a decade of reign in a message marked by solidarity

The choice of this setting for his Christmas message – decorated with a Christmas tree and a nativity scene – and a brief mention in his speech, were the two moments with which Don Felipe recalled the celebrations of his decade of reign during the recording of this message, which took place last Friday afternoon, December 20.

At the end, after congratulating Christmas in the co-official languages ​​- “Eguberri On, Bon Nadal, Boas Festas” -, the King’s House showed a single image in the compilation that it usually makes of the institutional activity of the Royal Family throughout the anus. From the Zarzuela Palace, a photograph was chosen of the family pose that the Kings, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía took in the gardens of the Royal Palace on the occasion of the celebration of the 10th anniversary of the proclamation.









ROYAL HOUSE





An image with which they wanted to give importance to the ten years of Felipe VI at the head of the Head of State and send a message of continuity of the Institution with the Inheritance of the Crown at the forefront and confidence in the new generations, contemporaries of the Princess and the Infanta. A youth, as the King said, “has filled us with pride by coming en masse to give their best in the streets of the towns affected by dana.”

The tragedy of the dana in Valencia, the common thread of the Christmas Eve message

The catastrophe was precisely the common thread of Don Felipe’s Christmas message. A tragedy that “hit with unusual force” several areas of the east and south of Spain and especially in Valencia and whose dramatic consequences have moved citizens in very different ways, but that “arise from the same root”: “The awareness of good common, the expression of the common good, or the demand for the common good.

EFE





The King, who has been with those affected since the first days, who has visited the affected areas on four occasions, who was with the Queen in the moments of “frustration, pain and impatience” in Paiporta, chose a photograph that showed the solidarity of the people to accompany him in his Christmas message: in it you can see the neighbors of the affected towns along with volunteers and members of the Armed Forces working together to clean the streets. And, with this image at his side, he took advantage of his intervention to ask that “help reach all those who need it.” Thus the King continued working on an objective that he has not abandoned since last October 29 and that he has transmitted on many occasions: that we must continue supporting the affected localities, making visits and organizing initiatives of all kinds so that no one forgets the more than 800,000 people affected.