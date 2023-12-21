🚨🤠 EXCL. DETAILS. x @365scoresMX. Negotiations initiated between America and Monterrey by Jonathan “Cabecita” Rodríguez.

🟢 Rayados has sent a formal offer close to 5.5 million dollars to América.

🔴 America analyzes and will respond in the coming days.

🔴 The position is still unknown… pic.twitter.com/iPGFzmYILr

— Fernando Esquivel (@fer_esquivel22) December 20, 2023