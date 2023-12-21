Beyond the fact that they are the current champion, the América board is finding too many complications to be able to retain its champion squad. This is the case of 'cabecita' Rodríguez, who even scored a goal in the final against the Tigres, but who throughout the semester was a replacement piece within the Coapa team and now has an offer from the Rayados of Monterrey. 'Tano' Ortíz has a place reserved for him within his stellar scheme and that is why the royal team has made a first offer to purchase him.
According to journalist Fernando Esquivel, the first offer that the Regios have presented for the player is 5.5 million dollars, a figure with which the Regios intend to convince América in their first attempt to sign the Uruguayan.
More news on the transfer market
At the moment there is no response from the people of the capital who are asking for days to evaluate the offer, although, considering that those from Coapa paid 6 million dollars for the forward at the time, it is possible that they ask for more money in exchange. Likewise, Rodríguez's entourage reserves his position, although it is clear that Monterrey offers him something that América cannot, fixed ownership in the eleven.
In the Eagles squad there is more than one player who appreciates that his cycle has ended, as well as highly renowned footballers who today have a substitute position within André Jardine's scheme and who, outside of the 14th Liga MX champion team, They will surely have more minutes on the field of play. We'll see how many of them they manage to retain for the next semester.
