Prosecutor’s office: a child found in a Moscow shopping center was severely underweight

The baby, found in a toilet in one of the capital’s shopping centers, was not full-term. About it in my Telegram channel reported Moscow Prosecutor’s Office.

It turned out that the fetus corresponds to 10-12 weeks of pregnancy. The identity of the mother has been established, the 27-year-old woman is currently in the hospital

The incident took place in a shopping center on Svobodny Prospekt in the east of the city on the night of August 21. Visitors to the mall reported the find to the police. An investigation into the incident was organized.