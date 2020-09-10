Thief-in-law Vladimir Zyatkov (Zyatek) was driving the boat himself when he collided at velocity with a barge on the Black River in Surgut. The main points of the incident on Thursday, September 10, have been disclosed by the URA.RU company citing an knowledgeable supply.

The authority, along with household and associates, together with the one taking care of Surgut and his spouse, went on a ship to choose mushrooms. Within the night, when the corporate was returning again, Zyatkov drove the ship. In keeping with the supply, the thief in regulation was drunk. The ship flew right into a barge on the pier.

Zyatkov and three different folks, together with the spouse of the one taking care of Surgut, have been killed. 4 folks have been hospitalized.

Earlier it was reported that the deceased thief in regulation Vladimir Zyatkov, together with, was serving time for homicide. The 65-year-old crime boss obtained his first go to on the age of 19 – then he was despatched to jail for 2 years. Nonetheless, Zyatkov returned there greater than as soon as. Particularly, on account of his 12 years in a strict regime colony for killing an individual in extra of the boundaries of permissible self-defense.