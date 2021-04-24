The head of the FSIN department for the Trans-Baikal Territory, Yevgeny Shikhov, was killed while hunting during the outbreak of the conflict. This is reported in a statement, published on the website of the regional investigation department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR).

“According to the available data, this afternoon at one of the hunting grounds during the conflict, a local worker killed two people with a gun. Among the dead is the head of the Federal Penitentiary Service for the Trans-Baikal Territory, ”the press service of the department said.

At the moment, an investigative and operational group is working at the scene. The suspect has been detained, the circumstances of the incident are being established. After the incident, a criminal case was opened on the murder of two people.

According to Telegram-channel Life Shot, Shikhov was wounded in the stomach and died on the spot. The second man, who was injured, was allegedly taken from the scene by a relative who reported the incident.

Earlier it became known that the head of the FSIN department for the Trans-Baikal Territory, Yevgeny Shikhov, died during a hunt, along with him, Valery German, who held the post of head of SIZO No. 1, was fatally wounded. According to preliminary data, Shikhov and German were shot by a huntsman of the local forestry. It was noted that the injured died on the way to the hospital.