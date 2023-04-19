At least three Colombian citizens who were part of an international infantry battalion and were fighting in the war in Ukraine died in a Russian attack in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the Foreign Ministry, which detailed in a statement that it received “information from the Ukrainian Armed Forces about the death of three Colombian citizens, who were in the Infantry Battalion No. 49 called ‘Carpathian Sich'”.

What does the ‘Carpathian Sich’ do?

The battalion is a collective of Ukrainians and foreigners facing off against Russian soldiers. According to international media, it is a group of paramilitaries that gained strength in 2014 after the seizure of Crimea by Russia.

Its members work with the Armed Forces of Ukraine and “have the right to pensions and treatment in military hospitals.”as established by a reporter from the Reuters agency.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs specified that the Colombians from the armed group lost their lives on March 30 in the province of Terny Kramatorsk, but that “due to the bombardments and the destruction of the trenches it was only possible to recover the bodies on April 15.” “.

“From the Embassy of Colombia in Poland, concurrent with Ukraine, contact has been maintained with each of the families to report on this unfortunate news and guide them on the process, either in the procedures for repatriation of the body or those concerning its cremation. “, they added.

Colombians who have died in Ukraine

In the middle of last year, Christian Camilo Márquez, another Colombian who had joined the Ukrainian Army, died and also lost his life. Alexis Castillo, 24, who was fighting alongside the pro-Russians in Donbas.



On January 24, the Foreign Ministry also reported that two other Colombians who were fighting as volunteers in Ukraine as part of the International Legion died.

The death of Manuel Ferley Barrios, father of four children, was known at the end of this March 2023. According to what his wife said, the Army pensioner planned to pay off a loan of 80 million pesos that he had acquired to have a home.

“He said that he was going to work for nine months, he would recover the house and come to fix his obligation, but now he is not here, the debt continues and we are worse off,” his wife told the local newspaper. The nation.

However, Upon reaching Ukrainian territory, the situation was very different from what he thought. According to the conversations he had with his wife, everything was terrible.

Photo: Private file.

“I told him to come back and he replied ‘no, when I have my house I’ll come back, love,'” the widow recalled.

