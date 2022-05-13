Manchester City has finally been the one that has convinced Haaland to play next season in the Premier, after paying the termination clause of 60 million euros to Borussia Dortmund.
The player has chosen the English team over others, but he does not want it to happen like other players who, when they sign a contract, are tied up for too long, and he has decided to use the same formula as in his previous teams, agree on an accessible clause . According to the German newspaper Bild, Haaland and his entourage would have negotiated with Manchester City the possibility that in the third year of the contract, the player’s termination clause would be 150 million euros.
In this way, the player ensures that if he continues to show this good performance, and at that time, he wants to have a new experience on another team, he knows that it will have a relatively affordable price. Let us remember that 150 million euros are figures close to what, for example, Barça paid for Coutinho, so if a club from the entity of the Catalan team was interested in the Norwegian, he could pay it.
There are many rumors that precisely indicate that this clause is a previous step to play for Barça, since at present the Catalans have been unable to pay both the signing and the salary that Haaland demanded. But in the future, if they clean up his economy, they could consider signing the Norwegian.
#details #clause #Haaland #contract #Manchester #City
Leave a Reply