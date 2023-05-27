Marine drones that attacked the ship of the Black Sea Fleet “Ivan Khurs” were produced in the UK

The unmanned boats with which Ukraine tried to attack the ship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet Ivan Khurs were produced in the West and launched from a naval operations center opened with the participation of the United States in Ochakovo. Such details in conversation with RIA News disclosed a knowledgeable source.

These devices were launched from the naval operations center, opened with the participation of the United States in Ochakovo back in 2018. They were controlled using built-in Starlink satellite Internet modules received by Kiev from the USA. RIA Novosti source

At the same time, the interlocutor of the agency emphasized, target designation of the drones was also provided by American reconnaissance equipment.

Drone production site

The source of the agency doubted that the drones themselves were produced in Ukraine. He noted that, despite Kyiv’s statements about the use of its own drones, their profile from the video published by the Russian Defense Ministry suggests otherwise.

He explained that the appearance of Ukrainian Mykola-type marine drones, assembled from components supplied to Kyiv by NATO countries, is completely different. This suggests that Kyiv for attacks and provocations in the Black Sea was given “an undeclared batch of new Western-made maritime unmanned vehicles, not declared for the Western public.”

The interlocutor of the publication suggested that the United Kingdom is behind this, since it has “great experience in the creation and combat use of such systems in various regions of the world’s oceans.”

Choice of attack site

Speaking about the chosen place of the attack on the ship, the source of the agency expressed confidence that it indicates a course towards the escalation of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict and the expansion of its geography.

The sabotage against the Russian Navy in the exclusive maritime economic zone of Turkey, at a distance of more than 200 nautical miles from the area of ​​the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, is a continuation of the provocative course of the Anglo-Saxons to escalate and expand its geography See also Ukraine accuses Russia of stopping the export of grain through the Black Sea with “stupid arguments” RIA Novosti source

He also noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons and providing the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) with intelligence for strikes against Russian military facilities are increasingly drawing NATO countries into the conflict and could lead to a direct clash with Russia “with the most negative consequences for its members.”

Attack on Ivan Khurs

The Armed Forces of Ukraine attempted to attack the Ivan Khurs ship on May 24 at 5:30. Three unmanned speedboats took part in the attack. The ship destroyed the enemy ships with fire from standard weapons 140 kilometers northeast of the Bosphorus. They were detected by radio engineering and hydroacoustic means.

According to Admiral Valentin Selivanov, the former chief of staff of the Navy, Admiral Valentin Selivanov, if a Russian ship tried to attack more than three drones, it would be more difficult to intercept them.

It is very dangerous. A reconnaissance ship is not intended for combat. Since this happened, then in obviously dangerous areas where unmanned surface vehicles can attack, it is necessary to take measures to protect our ships See also HS in Ukraine The Ukrainian army is doing badly, says Senior Lieutenant Ivan, who is at the forefront of the war - "Our weapons are not going to solve anything here, we are just a procrastinator." Valentin Selivanov ex-chief of the main headquarters of the Navy (Navy) of the Russian Federation

Later, the Russian Ministry of Defense published a video of the repulse of the attack. The footage shows the strike of a Russian ship on unmanned boats. The vessel guards the Turkish Stream and the Blue Stream in the exclusive economic zone of Turkey. In addition, the ship monitored the surface situation in the southwestern part of the Black Sea to ensure the safety of navigation under the grain deal. On May 26, the ship returned to its base in Sevastopol.