State Duma Deputy Vadim Belousov, accused of taking bribes, attracted his mother-in-law and spouse to the corruption scheme, reports “Kommersant“.

Representatives of the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Russian Federation reported this to the newspaper’s correspondents.

According to investigators, Belousov’s mother-in-law received cash in Chelyabinsk. In Moscow, money was put in a safe deposit box. From there, according to the publication, the spouse of the legislator took them.

It is known that Belousov is accused of accepting bribes worth more than three billion rubles. His lawyers, in turn, claim that this accusation is false, since the deputy’s wife could not have taken such an amount of cash from the bank due to her physical data. The legislator himself also refused to admit guilt.

According to the investigation, in the period from 2010 to 2014, Belousov and his mother-in-law Margarita Butakova, as part of an organized criminal group, together with the former head of the Chelyabinsk region, Mikhail Yurevich, and others, received a bribe from a road construction holding company. For illegal reward, they promised patronage in the distribution of state orders.

We will remind that earlier the ex-mayor of the city of Tuapse Vladimir Zverev was sentenced by the court to five years in a general regime colony. He was found guilty of fraud, abuse of office and official forgery.