Once again the Chilean midfielder, Diego ValdesIn this second duel of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers, the Club América footballer left the field of play at minute 21 after an injury issue and apparently it is something delicate, since he could not continue in the match any longer.
In this way, the strategist, Eduardo Berizzo decided to make the modification so that he could enter Darío Osorio given that unfortunate loss of the Águilas midfielder, which is his third injury suffered in the last month.
Furthermore, in the end, the Chilean team ended up losing by a 3-0 defeat on their visit to Venezuela.
It was in the 19th minute of the match when the azulcrema player could no longer continue in the match against vinotinto, after the footballer threw himself onto the grass and asked for the field. So far no details have been released in this regard. And the thing is that Chilean media have reported through social networks that it does not look good at all and that it seems to be a muscular issue.
On Matchday 9 against Toluca when the Chilean had to leave the field due to a discomfort similar to what could be seen now in Venezuela vs Chile. The footballer could not continue any longer and was out of the team for some dates due to this injury that ended in a tear and from which he was able to recover satisfactorily. However, at that moment the alarms went off for La Roja.
In this way, the player could have been resentful and worried especially towards the close of the Apertura 2023, where despite being in the highest position in the table with a great advantage in points, the ideal is that his injury is not as serious as to be absent in the Liguilla.
The Andean player is one of the best players on the capital team and his absence weighs heavily on the game. André Jardine, because every time he is absent with the Eagles the team recognizes his absence. Although there are still five dates left to finish the regular phase, it would have to be a maximum of five weeks that the player could be out, otherwise he would be left without playing in the Liguilla, which would be a big blow for the Coapa team.
