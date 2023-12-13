The Court of Appeals decided to revoke the precautionary measure of Judge Alejandra Abrevaya, who had provisionally suspended the in-person elections in Boca Juniors, originally organized for December 3: with this measure everything is ready for the elections to take place. this Sunday the 17thas resolved by the Board of Directors of the blue and gold club.
It is worth remembering that on November 28, the judge had decreed the suspension of the elections due to a complaint made by the opposition, led by Andrés Ibarra and Mauricio Macrifor alleged irregularities in the registry, towards the ruling party that will have the club's greatest idol as its candidate for president, Juan roman riquelme.
In case Román prevails, he has already stated that Éver Banega has a good chance of returning to the blue and gold club, but in the last few hours a very strong name has been added: that of Jefferson SoteldoVenezuelan striker who, in addition to being a member of the “Vinotinto” team, does so in the Santos from Brazil, a club that has just been relegated to Serie B for the first time in its history.
This sporting frustration would make it possible for the spicy forward of the Brazilian team to leave, which is why the Boca Football Council has already contacted the directors of the “Peixe”, although it is still They are far from agreeing on the numbersboth of the footballer's contract and of the pass itself.
“What I can say are two things: Soteldo has a contract with Santos (until June 2027) and that several teams from Argentina have contacted us. Beyond that we cannot yet speculate.”said Sebastián Cano, his representative, in dialogue with Radio Continental.
It should be remembered that half of the footballer's pass goes to the Brazilian team, which paid almost four million dollars to Tigres de México in July of this year for that percentage. If you want to acquire a part of the token, “Xeneize” will have to negotiate. What will happen?
#details #Boca39s #interest #Soteldo #chances #arriving
Leave a Reply