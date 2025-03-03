There are penalties who do not have a Gmail email account, and that is that to use Google and take out all the benefit that this platform offers an profile and an email account that accompanies it, so even if you use it more or less, practically everyone has one.

This makes Gmail have billions of users, which From the point of view of cybercriminals it is a gold mine, Because they can launch the same attack on all these people, and by probability there will be some who pique and fall into their traps.

While you may think that your email is not the app that worries you the most, it should be remembered that In most apps and platforms you register through your email, So all your accounts are linked to this, from your social networks, payment platforms or purchases to services connected with official or state agencies.

Therefore in summary we can say that Our Gmail houses an immense amount of our information. There are many ways in which cybercriminals try to deceive us, but in recent weeks the rise of a new modality that is being very effective for attackers has been detected.

It all starts with a phone call in which they tell you that they are from the Google cybersecurity teamand what they call you because they have detected a vulnerability in your Gmail account, at the same time too You receive an email to your storyon the part of the alleged Google security team in which They take the steps to follow to protect your account.

While the links that share with you seem reliable, the truth is that They redirect you to fraudulent pages that require your personal and key data to your gmail. If you follow your steps and fill the forms that have been sent, automatically You will have lost control of your account and you will not be able to access it anymore. This can trigger in a series of unauthorized movements and in your name that can endanger your security and even cause you legal problems.

The detail that can save you from this deception

Luckily there is a key that if you know will help you avoid this scam, and you must remember that Google never uses telephone to contact its usersregardless of danger or importance, so if on the other side of the phone they tell you that they are from Google, it is a lie.

In the same way that you should never let yourself be guided by hurry or immediate actions, since although the sooner you act against a better threat, in these cases the attackers play with the urgency so that you do not stop to think if it is a hoax or not. Therefore, you better take your time to analyze the links that share you or the information they ask for before taking the step.