When preparing Christmas dinner you have to take into account many small details that make a difference. It is common for each family to have a menu with traditional dishes that they repeat every year, but what cannot be missing in any home are the typical Christmas sweets with which to put the finishing touch. Among all of them, the typical tray with pollorones, mantecados, marzipan and nougat stands out.

Nougat is one of the most popular, you just have to go to the supermarket and see the wide variety of options with all kinds of flavors. However, when it comes time to put it on the table, do you cut it into pieces and that’s it? Here you have an option to show off with a “turquoise” dessert with which you will impress all the diners.

This is a cake that does not require an oven and is very quick to prepare, the only thing you need is time for it to set in the refrigerator. This very cool, spoonable sweet is ideal for enjoying nougat and Christmas.

To prepare it you will not need many ingredients and the good thing about this recipe is that it can be easily adapted in terms of size. You just have to choose if you want it to be made in a set mold or in small individual molds. It’s perfect if you want serve the nougat in a different way or if you want to take advantage of the leftovers once the holidays are over.

Ingredients

125 milliliters of milk

2 egg yolks

190 grams of sugar

2 sheets of gelatin

250 grams of jijona nougat

250 grams of whipped cream

50 milliliters of liquid cream

The first thing is to fill a small container with cold water to hydrate the gelatin sheets well. While they are finishing preparing, pour the milk into a small saucepan and heat it until it starts to boil, then add the egg yolks and 60 grams of sugar. Lower the heat and stir at all times the mixture until thick. Without boiling, add the well-drained gelatin and once everything is well mixed, remove it from the heat to let it cool.

In a bowl pour the whipping cream and bring it to snow point with some electric rods. We return with the mixture that we have reserved and, once it is cold, add the whipped cream and 150 grams of nougat, cut into small pieces (the size will depend on whether you want them to be more or less noticeable).

Place the mixture in a mold and smooth the entire surface. With a spatula, you can also give it a few dry taps to integrate everything well. Cover it with plastic wrap and let it cool for 3 hours in the refrigerator.

It’s time to prepare toffee that serves as a topping for the “turrónado” dessert. In a pan place the sugar and, when it begins to melt, add 50 milliliters of water. Continue cooking until the sugar has completely dissolved and the result is a dark caramel. Now add the liquid cream and incorporate the toffee mass. Let it cool and you could add it to the unmolded cake. You can chop up a few extra pieces of nougat to decorate.