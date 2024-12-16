A study led by researchers from the UCLA Health Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center (United States) has offered New evidence that dietary changes may help reduce cancer cell growth in patients on active surveillance.

A treatment approach that involves, of course, regular cancer monitoring without immediate intervention. “It’s a step important to understand how diet can potentially influence prostate cancer outcomes,” revealed Dr. William Aronsonprofessor of urology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and author of the study.

Among other things, the findings – published in the ‘Journal of Clinical Oncology‘- have shown that a diet low in omega-6 fatty acids and high in omega-3 fatty acids, along with fish oil supplementshave significantly reduced the growth rate of prostate cancer cells in men with early-stage disease.

To determine if diet or supplements may play a role in the treatment of prostate cancer, the team has led a prospective clinical trial, called CAPFISHwhich has included 100 men with low or favorable intermediate risk of prostate cancer who have opted for active surveillance.

Participants have been randomly assigned to continue with their normal diet or follow a diet low in omega-6 and high in omega-3, supplemented with fish oil, for a year. The results have shown that the group with a diet low in omega-6, rich in omega-3 and fish oil has had a decrease in Ki-67 (indicates how quickly cancer cells multiply), while the control group has experienced an increase of 24%.

“This significant difference suggests that dietary changes may help slow cancer growth.potentially delaying or even preventing the need for more aggressive treatments,” Aronson concluded.