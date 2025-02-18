Artificial intelligence is reaching unimaginable places and how we neglect, we will find this technology even in the soup (somehow they will also achieve it). It is not that it is surprising, since we have observed the enormous advantages that AI offers and therefore it is logical that everyone wants to adopt it.

The last example of this was given in the Andalusian city of Córdoba, where the City Council has installed a pioneer traffic light system that stand out because they are equipped with AI To better do your work. It has been after a year of evidence, that this traffic light has been officially activated in the pedestrian crossing located before the Health Center of Avenida del Airport.

“It is a source of pride,” said the municipal delegate of inclusion and accessibility and mobility, Bernardo Jordano, “without wanting to sound pretentious, we have no knowledge of something equal to this.” And although other cities have installed technology in their traffic lights, Jordano ensures that no other place applies AI as they are doing in Córdoba.

This is because this time, The AI ​​aims to detect people with reduced mobility to expand the crossing time.

“We have taught the machine a detect reduced mobility usersso the device is already trained to see users in wheelchair, with walker and even baby chairs. When that happens, the traffic light modifies the normal cycle and gives more time to that type of pedestrian“Jordano has detailed, according to

This initiative aims to help These people with reduced mobility to move without “so much pressure” as they had so far, and although at the moment the traffic light when it detects their presence will add five more seconds, From the City Council they assure that “it is time to validate it with the users”, and that from the experience of these they can extend the time.

During the presentation, the president of the Cordoba Association of Multiple Sclerosis (ACODEN), Antonio Galindo, who has expressed his “joy” for this advance has participated. “When you start crossing a traffic light and see the doll flashing, you feel a great pressure,” But “with this alternative, we will not block ourselves and we will not take so long to pass,” he has trusted.