An intimate tattoo by Daniel Alves would have been decisive for the preventive detention of the player, accused of sexual assault, last Friday (20). The information was disclosed by the newspaper La Vanguardia, from Spain, this Monday (23).

According to the vehicle, the victim described in detail the design of a half-moon that the lateral has in the lower part of the abdomen. She said she saw the tattoo when the Bahian man tried to force her to perform oral sex. This would have helped to convince the Spanish Justice that, at some point, the player was without clothes in the bathroom of the club.

+ Daniel Alves is transferred from prison for security reasons

In his first statement, Daniel Alves stated that he was dressed, sitting on the toilet, and that he was approached by the woman. She would have invaded the cabin and sat on his lap.

The judge, however, was surprised and questioned how it was possible that the victim had given such a good description of the tattoo if he was dressed and had not gotten up – and therefore would have the drawing covered by his shirt.

At this point, the player would have changed his version of the statement, and admitted that he got up when the victim entered the cabin. Thus, according to the newspaper, the tattoo – which goes from the abdomen to the genital area – ended up being decisive for the pretrial detention to be decreed.