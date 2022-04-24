Paris Saint Germain drew 1-1 against Lens and champion was consecrated of Ligue 1 in France for the tenth time in its history: the Parisian team had taken the lead thanks to a great goal from Leo Messiand although with three minutes to go Corentin Jean he matched the match, it was enough for him to shout champion.
After the consecration and the celebrations, the soccer players that make up the squad led by the Argentine Mauricio Pochettino shared photos and videos of the celebration in the locker room, and in one of the images a detail was found about the “Flea” that drove the fans crazy albicelestes.
It was Leandro Paredes who posted a story on his Instagram account where he was next to Messi, Angel Di Maria and Mauro Icardi, all the champion compatriots of the squad. There was found a sticker of the map of the Argentine Republic on Leo’s cell phone case that revolutionized the Argentines who noticed the beautiful detail.
At the top of his phone, the Rosario star and captain of Lionel Scaloni’s team It has a sticker with the map of our country on it., painted with the colors of the Argentine flag. In the center, it has the characteristic sun.
“We love you, Lionel. This is the year, this is the World Cup, it has to be given to you”expressed the fans on social networks, in addition to highlighting that we are facing the most Argentinian version of Messi possible.
#detail #Lionel #Messis #cell #phone #case #drove #Argentines #crazy
Leave a Reply