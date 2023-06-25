In 1996, David Cronenberg articulated with crash A whole treatise on cinematographic erotica. A film organized around a paraphilia -characters who seek pleasure in traffic accidents-, its expressive power goes beyond the provocative premise: implicit in the name, an onomatopoeia that imitates the crash, is the reminder that sex has to do with it. with touching and being touched. That sensuality is, to a great extent, an evocation of touch. With the debate on sex scenes raging on social networks –is it ethical or pertinent to recreate acts of intimacy in the cinema after #MeToo?–, we reflect on the act of observing actors touching each other. However, we forget what it means, as spectators, to be touched: does today’s cinema challenge us physically?

what it illustrates crash is that a film is sensual when it manages to put us in contact with the material world. It is explicit, but we barely see flesh: the erotic is in the clothes and on the surfaces, in how the camera settles on metallic bodies, leather gloves, silk sheets and skirts of tweed, and evokes a whole physical sensation from the image. We found that a medium a priori Visual –how many times do we talk about cinema as an escape, as an escape outside one’s own body– contains a tactile dimension. But this effect looks more alive in movies of before: at the turn of the decade between the eighties and nineties, with thriller erotic as Dressed to kill (1980), basic instinct (1992) or lost highway (1997), reaches its peak. The movies seduced us through the costumes.

“Perhaps we think of the nineties in terms of texture because it was the last moment in which 35 mm was the generalized format”, explains Elena Duque, experimental filmmaker (through short films such as coral sea in 2022 or, more recently, lying eyes). “The sensitive surface of the film is a material in itself: a chemical emulsion that reacts to light. It is a substance, silver halides that collect colors and tonal gradations in infinite microparticles. It’s something you can touch! It makes a lot of sense that a tangible material is the ideal one to reproduce the textures of the real world. No filter replaces that.”

Cecilia Roth, in a frame from ‘All about my mother’, with the giant face of Marisa Paredes behind her.

At the end of the eighties, on the other hand, the world of fashion experimented with the tactile: “Everything was allowed, velvet, tulle, volumes created by the fabrics themselves,” explains Esperanza García Claver, fashion historian. “The nineties were a boom and talking about Alexander McQueen, Marc Jacobs or John Galliano is talking about textures.” The game with these and with color -whose maximum representative in Spanish cinema was Pedro Almodóvar with high heels (1991) or Everything about my mother (1999)–, marks a cinema that works with designers such as Armani, Donna Karan or Ralph Lauren. Sensual visions of fashion, like Tom Ford’s, drench the screen. “Everything was so minimum and without a silhouette that we thought we were facing the end of fashion, but now we see that the blazers, the plain dresses, all that sexy and virginal style is very characteristic”, explains the illustrator Abraham Menéndez. Let the false modesty of the cardigans of mohair: “Then it was still sexualized. Fashion was pure sex.

Have we now asexualized the screen and the closet? Converted into industries of nostalgia, film and television bombard us with reunions and remakes that nevertheless always transmit this sensory dimension. It was talked about Everybody loves Daisy Jones (Amazon Prime Video), a series set in the seventies, which does not reproduce its aura as it did almost famous (2000): anachronistic and digital, the exercise of nostalgia supplants, through a cerebral proposal, any eroticism imprinted in the images. But not all commercial cinema has forgotten tact: Duque highlights the work of Paul Thomas Anderson – who investigates nothing less than fashion in the invisible thread (2016)– and his Licorice Pizza (2022). “We see imperfect skin, warm colors, incredible light, and the texture and shine of the polyester that he ruled in the ’70s,” she recalls. “There are always redoubts, where there are authorial and sensitive views.”

keep a piece "The nineties were the years of streetstyle, the street as a fashion catwalk", explains García Claver. products like Feeling of living (1990) or out of the loop (1995) caused a boom in brands and garments were popularized by the new fast fashion. We can trace a tactile journey through several decades thinking about the women's jersey from mohair –Natasha Kinski on Paris, Texas (1984)– or the twin sets in cashmere, with undersweater and jacket –Sherilyn Fenn (as Audrey Horne's character) in Twin Peaks (1990), Meg Ryan in You have an email (1998)–, already in the Hitchcock of the forties. An evolution: Donna Karan's green solid color ensemble worn by Gwyneth Paltrow in Big hopes (1998), iconic look of the decade.

