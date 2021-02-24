German runner Alisa Schmidt, who was named the sexiest female athlete in the world by Busted Coveragе, in Instagram showed a photo from training.

The picture shows the 23-year-old athlete posing in a short green top and tight black shorts. “The more you give, the more you get,” she signed the post. In the comments, netizens noticed that Schmidt put a mark on her Instagram profile on her chest. This detail has puzzled many of the athlete’s fans. “Just look where she tagged herself. Why? ”,“ Too sexy mark, ”they wrote.

On February 18, Schmidt showed another photo session from the fitness room. In the comments, users were puzzled when Schmidt manages to train with such active social media management and constant attention to his appearance.

In 2017, Schmidt won silver with the German national team in the 4x400m relay at the European Under-20 Championship. In 2019, the runner took bronze in the relay at the European Championship U23.