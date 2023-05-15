The detached house returns | In Sodankylä, there is smoke in the air that is dangerous to health

Those in the area are advised to close doors, windows and ventilation.

In Lapland A danger notice has been issued in the Kiviharju area of ​​Sodankylä due to a fire in a detached house.

According to the hazard notice, there is smoke in the air from the fire, which is hazardous to health. Those in the area are advised to close doors, windows and ventilation.

The rescue service was alerted to a building fire at Ropsitie at half past ten in the morning. The fire is in a single-family house measuring approximately one hundred square meters.

According to a follow-up release from the rescue service, the building suffers extensive damage.