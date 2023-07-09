RusVesna: The 200th brigade of the RF Armed Forces burned the Urals of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with ammunition and MLRS near Artemovsk

Video: Telegram-channel “Military officers of the Russian Spring”

The Russian military from the 200th brigade of the RF Armed Forces burned the “Urals” of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) with ammunition and a multiple launch rocket system near Artemivsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut). Video showed Telegram-channel “Military correspondents of the Russian Spring”.

It is noted that the calculation of the drone discovered the place of unloading ammunition in the Soledar direction. A blow from the Msta-B howitzer was dealt, the vehicles with ammunition were destroyed.

Also in this area, the Russian military discovered the MLRS and inflicted fire damage on it from a self-propelled artillery mount (ACS).

“A separate guards motorized rifle brigade of the Northern Fleet continues to destroy the advancing forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and their resources in the rear areas before the enemy has time to attack,” the message says.

Earlier, the official representative of the Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, said that the Russian military had destroyed a warehouse for storing shells for the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).