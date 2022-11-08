The Ministry of Defense showed on video the destruction of the tank of the Armed Forces of Ukraine by an accurate strike by a Russian drone

The Ministry of Defense showed on video how a Russian drone destroyed a tank of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). The relevant footage was published by the military department in its Telegramchannel on Tuesday, November 8th.

It is specified that from this tank the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine tried to fire at the positions of Russian military personnel, hiding behind industrial buildings.

“A Russian UAV crew discovered and destroyed a tank of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with a precise strike,” the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense released footage showing the process of training mobilized tankers in the rear zone of a special military operation.