The Ministry of Defense showed footage of the destruction of the stronghold of the Armed Forces of Ukraine by the Airborne Forces

Footage appeared on the network as flamethrower and grenade launcher units of the Airborne Forces (VDV) destroyed the stronghold of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). They are published by the Russian Ministry of Defense, informs TV channel “Star”.

According to the ministry, the enemy positions were attacked from a distance of up to 300 meters from various firing points. For this, the airborne units were divided into two strike groups and subgroups of cover.

When destroying a stronghold of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian military used thermobaric ammunition from RPO-A Shmel hand-held flamethrowers and high-explosive grenades from RPG-26 and RPG-30 hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers.

Earlier it became known that the Russian “Solntsepek” struck a Ukrainian stronghold in the Donbass. According to the crew commander with the call sign Ural, the target was hit from the first shot.