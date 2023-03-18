The Ministry of Defense showed the destruction of the Ukrainian MLRS by the Lancet kamikaze drone

The destruction of the Ukrainian multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) vehicle in the Avdiivka direction was shown on video. The footage provided by the Russian Ministry of Defense was published by the agency RIA News.

It is explained that the combat vehicle was hit by an ultra-precise strike from the Lancet kamikaze drone. The video shows how after a loitering projectile hits the MLRS, a powerful explosion follows with a lot of fire and smoke.

On March 16, it was demonstrated how the same ammunition destroys the American M777 howitzer.

Earlier it became known that the Lancet kamikaze drones were finalized taking into account the experience of a special military operation (SVO). The military-industrial complex reported that the basic version of the drone – “Product-52”, equipped with a double X-shaped plumage – has been significantly upgraded. The ammunition received a new optoelectronic guidance system and control system with new software and improved controllability. Also, the drone received a more powerful warhead, which allows you to hit tanks and other armored vehicles.