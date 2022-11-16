The Ministry of Defense showed footage of the destruction of the installation of the MLRS “Grad” of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with loitering ammunition

In the zone of the special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine, Russian troops with loitering ammunition destroyed the Grad multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). The blow of the Russian drone was caught on video, the footage is published by the Russian Ministry of Defense in its Telegram-channel.

According to the defense department, the destruction of the MLRS installation took place in two stages – detection by a reconnaissance drone and strike by loitering ammunition. The published footage shows that a soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine runs away from the installation, after which a Russian UAV strikes at it.

“As a result of an accurate hit by the Grad MLRS, the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed,” the Defense Ministry said.

Earlier, the defense department showed footage of attacks by Mi-28N Night Hunter helicopters on positions and equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.