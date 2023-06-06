ICR opened a case on a terrorist attack due to the destruction of the dam of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station and the flooding of cities

The Investigative Committee of Russia opened a criminal case on a terrorist attack in connection with the destruction of the dam of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station and the flooding of Novaya Kakhovka. This was reported to Lente.ru by the department.

Investigators will give a legal assessment of the criminal actions of the armed formations of Ukraine. The state of emergency is qualified as a terrorist act committed by a group of persons by prior agreement, which caused significant property damage.

The destruction of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station became known on the morning of June 6. The mayor of Nova Kakhovka Vladimir Leontiev said that this happened as a result of shelling from the Ukrainian side.

Authorities are evacuating residents of the flooded Novaya Kakhovka and nearby settlements.

The Ukrainian company Ukrhydroenergo reported that the Kakhovskaya HPP was completely destroyed and beyond repair. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held an emergency meeting of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) due to the destruction of the hydroelectric power station.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the incident a deliberate sabotage by the Ukrainian side.