What use will art be when we’re gone? Not for what it has done so far, which is only of the human species, to which it provides all kinds of emotions and pleasures. We are just at the dawn of artificial intelligence (AI) and it is already playing tricks on us every day. The debate is early and already torrential, all the arts are under siege from this new technological force of nature. To our current ideas of the Apocalypse we must add a new horizon: that of excess, the proliferation (which will one day get out of control) of “works of art” that in the strict sense are not.

The little respect that many young men and especially young women show for formal art anticipates what will perhaps be our future relationship with art itself. To protest against climate change, Van Gogh is attacked. To protest at the UNAM School of Plastic Arts, some students tear down a copy of the Victory of Samothrace and, most importantly, spray paint it as “white western shit”. On March 8, during the women’s march in Cuernavaca, some of them undertook the task of destroying the Morelense Center for the Arts and its library, and “intervening” with a heavy hand in a sample of eight artists, also women, opened there less than 24 hours before: Dwell. The examples multiply.

Nothing new under the Sun, it would seem. Demolition and rupture have been part of the modern project in the arts. See the creative self-destruction of the avant-garde over the past hundred years. Formless, reasonless, disposable, ready-made, intervened: art has already undergone all possible demolitions. From dada to abstraction to pop to garbage to the computer art. From atonalism to mechanical noises to the silence of airports and reggaeton, music dies incessantly. Literature annihilates itself, faithful to ignominy to its abundant garbage.

The pioneer of the apocalyptic novel, Mary Shelley, imagines the last man, once humanity has been wiped out by a pandemic, touring the jewels of ancient and classical Mediterranean art that no one else can appreciate. After him they will be simple inert matter, “things” among the vegetation, dust and indifferent fauna.

The episode is memorable the sons of man, he ” thriller of the future” by PD James, more explicit in the film version by Alfonso Cuarón, where Theo, the protagonist, visits his powerful cousin, “guardian of England”, in a world where no one is born anymore and only death remains. In a final act of colonialism, the cousin monopolizes the most emblematic works of world art, the David by Michelangelo, guernica and others in his London palace, with the overwhelming musical background of The Court of the Crimson King.

But that future also became the past. He did not foresee that AI would produce so many fake works of art, real and torrential, indistinguishable from the real thing, banal yet beautiful. Who will want to collect them? We will have to reimagine the last museum of humanity in a world of screens on or off, it doesn’t matter, no one will be able to see them anymore.

One day AI will make decisions for us. It already does. Write journalistic notes, economic reports, control complexes of machines and weapons (boom?). The “manipulation” will cease to exist, hands will not even be needed to execute Photoshop.

Recently, a well-known portrait artist on the Instagram network, who for a year impressed his audience with expressive and impressive portraits, admitted that it was all the work of artificial intelligence at his service. The “models” of him do not exist. These cases will soon cease to surprise us. As critic Jessica Stewart writes, Joe Avery’s pieces accentuate the blurring of boundaries between photography and AI-generated imagery. Avery didn’t even use a camera. Well, he doesn’t cheat on his audience anymore, but how many more will.

The experiments multiply, the new toy already brings Rembrandt, Picasso and Vermeer to order. The sky is the limit in a time when plastic art, like money, no longer needs to be material. Neither have real author. It will be said that these effects of AI are minor compared to how much this hypertechnological novelty will be able to do in the imminent future.

Certain studies and statistics suggest that the human IQ of the current new generation stopped growing for the first time in recorded history. I’d have to see. Certainly certain sensory, mechanical, intellectual and neurological functions are atrophying “thanks” to digital tools and Internet connection. Soon our poor intelligence will be unnecessary. The autonomous intelligence created by our scientific intelligence will think for us. With free time to be tourists or go to the gym, alternative intelligence will take care of our security, our economy, our imaginations and our reasoning. Humanity will be able to take a permanent vacation. If not the bomb or famine, boredom will kill her.