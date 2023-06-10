“RV”: the elimination of the equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Seversk direction near the flanks of Artemovsk was filmed

The destruction of equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) by the Russian military in the northern direction near the flanks of Artemivsk was caught on video. Frames publishes Telegram-channel “Military correspondents of the Russian spring” (“RV”) with a link to the Telegram channel “Sons of the Fatherland”.

It is reported that the recording captures the work of artillerymen of the 123rd brigade of the Southern Group of Forces in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

The footage shows the moving equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, one of the combat vehicles was hit, after which a thick column of smoke rose. In addition, a blow to a Ukrainian tank is shown.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported that in the Artemovsk region, active actions of the Southern Group of Forces successfully repelled five attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the direction of the settlements of Kleshcheevka, Dubovo-Vasilevka, Yagodnoye and Andreevka in the DPR. During the fighting, two armored combat vehicles, five vehicles, and two D-30 howitzers were destroyed.