RIA Novosti: The Russian Armed Forces destroyed two Patriot air defense systems with an Iskander missile

Source RIA News in the security forces confirmed information that among the systems destroyed in the Pokrovsk area in the DPR were two American Patriot systems.

It is clarified that after analyzing the video recording of the attack, it became clear that in the footage, in addition to the S-300 complex, there are two Patriot air defense missile launchers.

Earlier, Telegram channels of military correspondents reported that it was the American Patriot missile system that could have been destroyed near Pokrovsk by a strike from the Iskander missile system.

It was noted that in appearance the equipment is more reminiscent of MIM-104 Patriot launchers. This is indicated by the use of appropriate semi-trailers.