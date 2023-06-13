RusVesna: the destruction of a rare British Stormer air defense system in Ukraine was filmed

Artillerymen of the 68th Army Corps of the Russian Armed Forces destroyed a rare piece of NATO equipment in the Uludar direction. About it informs Telegram-channel “Military correspondents of the Russian spring” (RusVesna).

We are talking about the British-made Stormer anti-aircraft missile system (SAM). The footage taken from the reconnaissance copter shows how the combat vehicle drives at high speed along the edge of the field, and then tries to hide in the forest. Later, an explosion is seen in the area of ​​​​her location.

Earlier on June 12, the Russian Ministry of Defense published a summary of the course of the special operation in Ukraine. It was reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) lost 11 tanks, including three Leopards, 17 infantry fighting vehicles, 16 armored fighting vehicles, four vehicles, a British-made Stormer air defense system, and a US-made M777 artillery system.

On May 7, another Stormer was destroyed, hiding in a forest belt. Then a high-precision Lancet drone hit the car, after which the air defense system exploded. The crew of the complex tried to run away from the ammunition a moment before the hit.