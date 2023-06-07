The rupture this Tuesday of an important dam on the banks of the Dnieper river, dividing line between the Russian and Ukrainian armies on the southern front of the war and for whose collapse the two countries blame each other, it caused evacuations of more than two thousand residents on both sides and ecological damage still to be quantified.

The dam, located in the city of New Kajovka, in the Kherson region and occupied by Russian forces since February 2022, started to collapse around 2 am (local time), when the Russians blew it up “from the inside,” according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

In total, 80 towns lie in the danger zone along the Dnieper River, the left bank of which is occupied by Russian troops, and the right bank occupied by Ukrainian forces.

The Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office said that about 40,000 citizens should be evacuated, about 17,000 in the Ukrainian-controlled part and about 25,000 in the Russian-controlled part.

The Kremlin, however, flatly denied being behind the dam’s destruction. and assured that it is a “deliberate sabotage” of kyiv.

The Investigation Committee, dependent on the Russian Presidency, subsequently opened a criminal case for “terrorist attack”.

Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine.

Russian authorities claimed that 11 of the 28 locks at the hydroelectric power station were destroyed by “a series of numerous attacks” by Ukrainian forces using Alder multiple-missile launchers.

Hours later, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that kyiv “blew up” the dam to prevent Russian offensive actions, which called for the convening of a UN Security Council meeting, as did Ukraine. A meeting that took place on Tuesday afternoon.

The United States, the United Kingdom and France, the three Western powers on that Security Council, they avoided attributing responsibility for the blowing up of the dam to Ukraine or Russia, although they insisted that without the invasion launched by Moscow this disaster would never have happened. That was the message that the three countries left during the meeting of the highest decision-making body of the United Nations.

In that meeting, Russia, for its part, insisted that Ukraine is responsible for the destruction of the dam and said it wants the United Nations to investigate what happened.

Partially flooded area on the outskirts of Kherson after damage to the Kakhovka hydroelectric dam.

“On the night of June 6, the Kiev regime committed an unthinkable crime by blowing up the dam of the Kakhovka hydroelectric plant, resulting in an uncontrolled discharge of water into the Dnieper River,” denounced the Russian ambassador to the UN, Vasily Nebenzia.

Ukraine’s theory is that Russia blew up the dam to, among other things, “create insurmountable obstacles in the path of the advance of the Ukrainian Armed Forces,” according to presidential adviser Mikhailo Podolyak.

During the emergency meeting, Ukraine accused Russia of spending months preparing the ground for the destruction of the dam and now seeking to “blame the victim for his own crimes.”

This is a terrorist act against a critical Ukrainian infrastructure

“This is a terrorist act against a critical Ukrainian infrastructure that seeks to cause the greatest number of civilian casualties and the greatest possible destruction,” stressed the Ukrainian ambassador to the UN, Sergiy Kyslytsya.

Despite the immediate international condemnation by the European Union (EU) and NATO of the destruction “by Russia” of this civilian infrastructure, some Western media have begun to warn that satellite images taken between May 28 and June 5 show that the dam suffered damage in the previous days.

Photo released by the state company Ukrhydroenergo shows the Kakhovka hydroelectric dam that was damaged in Nova Kakhovka.

The break affects 14 towns where some 22,000 people live, according to the president of the Government imposed by Moscow in the region, Andrei Alekseenko.

Until Tuesday night more than 1,300 people had been evacuated from flooded areas in the Kherson region, indicated the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, which explained that 13 towns on the right bank of the river have been flooded.

Ukraine also fears for the ecological consequences. According to the Presidency, at least 150 tons of motor oil were spilled into the Dnieper River and there is a risk of another 300 tons leaking.

This Tuesday, the risk in the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, which receives water from the dam for cooling, was also ruled out.

