The Russian Defense Ministry said that the Ukrainian military airports in the cities of Poltava and Dnepropetrovsk were “targeted” with high-precision missiles.

It also announced the downing of two Mi-24 helicopters, as well as 24 Ukrainian drones, during the past 24 hours.

For its part, British military intelligence confirmed, earlier on Saturday, that Ukrainian forces continue to advance against the retreating Russian forces in the vicinity of the capital, Kyiv..

And the British Ministry of Defense said in a periodic bulletin that there are also reports of the withdrawal of Russian forces from Hostomel airport near the capital, which has been the subject of fighting since the first day of the conflict..

“Ukrainian forces in eastern Ukraine secured a major road in eastern Kharkiv after heavy fighting,” the ministry added.

In turn, the New York Times quoted a US official on Friday as saying that the United States would “work with allies to transfer Soviet-made tanks to Ukraine, to strengthen its defenses in the Donbass region.”

The official, who asked not to be named, said the transfers requested by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky would begin soon.

On the humanitarian front, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereshchuk said that “seven humanitarian corridors are scheduled to open”, Saturday, to evacuate residents from besieged areas.

She added that these corridors “include one for evacuating residents by special means of transport from the city of Mariupol, and by buses for residents of Mariupol leaving the city of Berdyansk.”