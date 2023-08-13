The newspaper added that the “drone package” consists of a ground control station that includes several drones, a launching device, and military trucks.
She indicated that the drone system could be used as a reconnaissance system.
Ukraine is in dire need to boost its arsenal of weapons, whether drones, ammunition or tanks, as it struggles to fend off Russian forces.
The importance of marching weapons to Ukraine… and efforts to localize its industry
- Ukraine is aware of the importance of drones, with the increasing demand for them on the front lines of the war with Russia, as an effective means of striking in depth areas such as Moscow and vital areas and influence of the Russian army in Odessa and Crimea.
- As a result of the difference in the results achieved by drones in favor of the Ukrainians in the stages of the counterattack, Kiev is striving with all force to localize the parade industry.
- Ukraine is rapidly and significantly increasing its production of drones, with increased demand for them on the front lines of the war with Russia.
- Defense Minister of Ukraine Alexey Reznikov confirmed that his ministry had received during the last year and quarter (15 months) more than 30 models of various air marches.
- According to reports, Ukraine is seeking to localize the drone industry and bypass the stage of assembling drones in its territory, as it relies on foreign components, and there are definite plans to produce its own components locally.
- Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmygal said in late July that his country plans to increase investments in marching technology 10 times, from $108 million last year to more than $1 billion this year.
- Kiev has at least 3 types of Ukrainian-made “Bobber” and “Og-22” drones, and a third type that has not been named, all of which have been used in attacks on Russia in recent months.
