The sad discovery of the death of Lance Reddick dates back to a few days ago, an actor known for his roles in the John Wick series and for his presence in many video games.

The actor was very dear to the community of Destiny for his interpretation of Commander Zavala, one of the main characters of the second chapter of the well-known FPS. Fans of the series decided to pay him homage.

Indeed, there are many images made public on the net documenting a crowding of characters in the Tower area presided over by Zavala che They gathered to respectfully celebrate its interpreter.

There was no shortage of proposals from the community regarding the possibility of inserting a memorial dedicated to Lance Reddick in the game, although Bungie hasn’t made a statement about it yet.

Stephanie Reddick, the actor’s wife, wanted to thank her husband’s supporters and, moved by the players’ gesture, declared that Lance not only really cared about the world of Destiny, but also his wonderful community.

THE main studies who have worked alongside the actor (including Guerrilla Games it’s the same Bungie) wanted to pay homage to a man who managed to enter the heart of its collaborators and millions of players.