Currently, The consequences of the immigration crisis are more visible than ever in Denver, Colorado. As a result of the shipment of immigrants who are transported from other states, The city currently has the highest density of migrants received in the entire United States.. This means that it receives the largest number of people in relation to its population. In this situation, the measures of the authorities seem not to be enough.

Sending migrants is a practice that has been active for a long time and is especially promoted by the governor of Texas, Greg Abbott. This involves moving them to so-called sanctuary cities, which have in the past shown some degree of commitment to protecting those entering the US from another country. In that sense and despite the criticism against the measure, the southern state moved immigrants who crossed the border to Democratic cities and one of the cities that suffers the most from this situation is Denver.

Denver, the city in the United States that receives the most migrants

As it is the US territory that receives the largest number of immigrants according to population, problems have already begun to be observed. In this context and given the extreme temperatures caused by winter, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston tries to avoid camping and ensure that no one has to sleep outdoors.

One of the main measures to encourage the search for refuge is the fine of anyone found asking for money on the streets.As reported Telemundo. However, migrants come up against other regulations that are motivated by the number of people arriving in the territory: shelters have a limited duration and the period is communicated to the person occupying it as soon as he arrives at the place.

Denver faces a delicate situation due to the immigration crisis in the United States.

In addition to the migrants themselves, the situation also brings complications for the city's residents. As a consequence of municipal budget funds that focus on containing newcomers, Cuts were made and the cessation of hiring in public spaces that functioned as sources of employment was announced..