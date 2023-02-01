Federica, Thomas Bricca’s mother talks about her health and asks those who know how to speak: “I’m losing a son”

“Who did it must pay, I’m losing a son”these are the desperate words of Federica, the mother of Thomas Bricca. The boy was involved in an ambush in Alatri.

The woman explained that the doctors at the San Camillo hospital operated on her son and that he is now in deep coma. Unfortunately, the damage has extended to his brain and, although they are doing everything possible, his life is at risk.

Federica is certain that those people on the scooter had target another boy, because Thomas Bricca has never had problems with gangs or any business involving them. He has always been friends with everyone, a good person, who went out with friends to have fun.

And it is the same hypothesis, at the moment, being considered by the investigators. Perhaps, at that moment, the boy was in the wrong place with the wrong people.

A friend and peer of hers, to the microphones of journalists, gave the blame his jacket. According to the young woman, the person who got off the moped and opened fire did not look Thomas in the face. She saw the vest and did as they agreed. It would seem that in the last few days one has been born in the municipality gang warfare.

My son is everyone’s friend. He went out, had fun, was happy and happy. I don’t understand what happened. We hope that whoever knows something will speak up, because whoever did it has to pay and I’m losing a child.

Thomas Bricca’s medical bulletin

From the hospital, they let it be known that the boy was operated on and is currently in a deep coma in the intensive care unit. intubated and connected to a ventilator.

The bulletin Talks about “tachycaria, with continuous monitoring of vital signs showing a tendency to mild hemodynamic instability, maintained with fluids, vasopressors and blood transfusions. The patient presents in a deep coma, with a severely depressed electroencephalogram, with a hint of an electrical response to stimuli. The skull CT shows massive edema of the cerebral parenchyma which, as a result of decompressive craniotomy, does not currently cause cerebral herniation. Very serious but stable condition. Reserved prognosis”.