Rovigo, the desperation of the father of little Adam, the 4-year-old boy who died after he fell into the Adigetto river

For the parents of the little one Adams it is a moment of great agony and sadness. Unfortunately they are having to deal with a very serious loss, which has broken everyone’s hearts. For all of them up until now, nothing unusual had ever happened.

It was the afternoon of Wednesday 22 March. When the child and his dad have left the house, to go to the house of the little boy’s uncle, who is doing some work.

They were playing near the Adigetto river. When the father, he stopped for a few seconds to rest and it is precisely in that period of time that his son is disappeared. The desperate man started screaming.

The uncle on hearing the voice, immediately went to see. He is also dived in the water, but due to the mud and seaweed, he couldn’t find his grandson. They had to ask the intervention of the Fire Brigade.

The agents intervened with divers and also with rafts to control the whole river. But it’s only around 11.30pm of that same day, who found the child’s body at approx 700 meters away from where he disappeared. They could not help but ascertain his death.

The desperation of Adam’s dad

The baby’s dad is now desperate. She was with him in those minutes and she just can’t understand how this could have happened. In an interview with The Corriere del Venetothe man recounted what happened and said:

It was 5.30pm when my son and I went together back here to my brother’s house. I suffer from stones and started to feel pain. So I sat down for a few moments. Adam was next to me. When I got up he was gone. I immediately ran away to look for him at home. I spoke to my wife and since she wasn’t there I went back.