The desperation of Paola Caruso in a new interview, on the conditions of her son Michele

On Sunday 12 March, Paula Caruso she returned to very true, the program that airs on Canale 5, to talk about the situation of her little Michele. Unfortunately she moves her leg, but his foot hasn’t improved at all, they need a consultation in the United States.

CREDIT: VERY TRUE

It’s been almost 4 months since that doctor in Egypt did him an injection, who experienced paresis of the sciatic nerve to the child. He was healthy and now to walk he needs one legal guardian.

Paola Caruso in a first interview in the same program, had spoken of therapy and everything she’s doing. She now she’s back to very true, to tell that the situation of the little one is always critical. The showgirl said:

The foot unfortunately doesn’t move it and doesn’t have sensitivity on the right side of the leg. At this point we can’t wait any longer because she is twisting her foot and also her hip, because she doesn’t walk well and because she has a brace.

CREDIT: VERY TRUE

He can’t stay without it, even if his leg has started moving again. In the end, nothing has changed. A pain like this only a mother can understand. The damage done is permanent and the only thing we can do is an operation, which however has a success of 60% and is not safe. My son will have to wear the brace forever.

Paola Caruso’s feelings of guilt for what happened to the child

The well-known showgirl said that it all started during a vacation in Egypt. The little boy had a high fever, which didn’t go away with normal medication. So he asked a local doctor to visit him and the latter decided to give him one sting. Paola Caruso on this said:

He was healthy, he was completely healthy. I can’t forgive myself that day when I said yes to that sting from the doctor. How do I explain to him that he will have to wear the brace forever.

CREDIT: VERY TRUE