The desperation of the plus size model of Onlyfans

29-year-old Onlyfans model Jazmyne Day said she was in despair over the comments being made about her extra large breasts.

The young woman of Welsh origins has achieved notoriety on the adult platform precisely for her explosive breasts, obviously the result of numerous surgeries.

However, the generous forms, in addition to fame, have also caused the model several problems, as she herself recounts in an interview.

“My breasts are big ok but that doesn’t mean people should feel entitled to make certain types of comments. In Australia, for example, I had a great time because everyone there treated me like a normal person without dwelling on my physical appearance”.

In fact, the model said she was recently in Australia where she was treated differently than she is usually treated in the United Kingdom or the United States.

“They forget that I’m still a human being, albeit with huge boobs,” said the woman, who then added: “I get a lot of angry looks, mostly from other women.”

“I get it, my looks aren’t going to be to everyone’s taste, and that’s okay,” the model added.