The desperation of Impagnatiello’s mother: “He’s a monster” | VIDEO

“Alessandro is a monster”: to speak is Sabrina Paulis, the mother of Alessandro Impagnatiello, the barman accused of killing Giulia Tramontano, his seven months pregnant girlfriend.

Interviewed by Live Life, broadcast on Rai 1 in the afternoon of Friday 2 June, the woman said: “I dare not imagine Giulia’s family. I don’t want to imagine it… Mother Loredana is a fantastic person. Alessandro is a monster, I know. I ask her forgiveness, as a mother, but I don’t know what to do. I ask her forgiveness for having such a child, I ask forgiveness from the whole family”.

“He is a monster and I will always repeat it, he is a monster… He has always been an educated person, he then hid but we didn’t know it, if he had a double personality we didn’t know it”.

No forgiveness, says Impagnetiello’s mother. “No, how do you forgive? Alessandro then was, that yes, but it is unforgivable. Why did you do that? You shouldn’t have done it, you shouldn’t have done it, Alessandro. You ruined everyone’s life.” The woman then asks her son to tell “the whole truth, now you can’t run away from anything”.

It’s true, the death penalty is not fair and indeed probably Alessandro Impagnatiello, the murderer of Giulia Tramontano, wishes to die. Alessandro deserves more: life imprisonment, 2 meals a day, 3 square meters of space, no visits. And above all it deserves to look into… pic.twitter.com/7XQnuVGV8d — Andrea Tiberio (@AndreaTiberio7) June 2, 2023

“You have ruined everyone, everyone, you have to tell the whole truth, because we all deserve it, including Giulia, with Thiago, especially Thiago. Your son, whom you will never see again, will never be there again, and you will never see Giulia again because what you did, you sucked. You’re a monster. Unfortunately you are a monster. It’s the truth, it’s your mom who’s telling you. You’re a monster” adds the woman again.

During the interview, then, the woman added: “Ale it wasn’t like that, believe me. I don’t know what happened. I still don’t believe it, I don’t believe it. I have always believed in Alessandro, because he was very credible. I said to him ‘Ale, do you have to tell me something?’, it was me and him alone, ‘Do you have to tell me something, Ale?’. He said to me ‘No, I don’t have to tell you anything… Mom you trust me’ he said, ‘You have to trust me, you have to trust’. How can I not believe? Also because Ale was like that, that’s why I trusted him. How do you do it, one who tells you so and then you know that he is your son ”.